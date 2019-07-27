Complete results

  • Check your time in either the Quad-City TImes Bix 7 or the Prairie Farms Quick Bix in this section.

Beat the Elite

  • Mallory Asbe taken to emergency room after finishing fourth, still awarded $2,500 prize, Page C2

Local awards

  • Hird, Paul add to trophy case with Newell, Caldwell awards, Page C2

High School Challenge

  • Illinois duo win $1,000 for their high schools, Page C3

Quick Bix

  • Behr, Hass enjoy shorter run, Page C11

10-year-old runs seven

  • Leo Perme gets lost, runs full Bix race on accident, Page C11

A busy day in the medical tent

  • 23 runners were treated in the medical tent, Page Cx

Costume contest

  • Marital bliss wins the costume contest, Page C4

