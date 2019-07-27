Complete results
- Check your time in either the Quad-City TImes Bix 7 or the Prairie Farms Quick Bix in this section.
Beat the Elite
- Mallory Asbe taken to emergency room after finishing fourth, still awarded $2,500 prize, Page C2
Local awards
- Hird, Paul add to trophy case with Newell, Caldwell awards, Page C2
High School Challenge
- Illinois duo win $1,000 for their high schools, Page C3
Quick Bix
- Behr, Hass enjoy shorter run, Page C11
10-year-old runs seven
- Leo Perme gets lost, runs full Bix race on accident, Page C11
A busy day in the medical tent
- 23 runners were treated in the medical tent, Page Cx
Costume contest
- Marital bliss wins the costume contest, Page C4
