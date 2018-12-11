MUSCATINE — Budgeting for the county's internet operations will depend on talks with the city of Muscatine and with MUSCOM, the county's joint communications system, William Riley, information system services director, reported to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday morning. "We've had issues with the city and MUSCOM, as well as internet issues," Riley said.
One of those issues is the recent outage of the Machlink internet service, which is an operation of Muscatine Power and Water, the city's public utility system.
Riley said his department is still working with the city on remote connection for sheriff's deputies, but the county can move ahead on it's own if necessary. "For a three-year maintenance contract and hardware, its cost is around $17,000, and after that the annual maintenance cost is around $3,000," he said.
Riley also reported he's looking at a 24/7 software security service for the county's cyber operations. "Several counties are going to that," he said. "Talking to other counties, it's roughly in the ballpark of $9,000-$10,000 per year. We're just starting to look into this."
Riley added a backup internet connection was installed toward the end of October.
Answering a question from Supervisor Robert Howard about impact on the budget, Riley said it's too early to tell and will depend on discussions with the city and MUSCOM.
"Maybe we should ask for a report," Howard said. "All they can do is refuse it. I think it's hard for us to do our job if we don't know what we're dealing with."
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- The combined preliminary and final plat of the Gander Ridge Subdivision Phase II involving three lots along North Tipton Road.
- The application for a Pull Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grant of $2,020 for medico-legal death investigation training.
