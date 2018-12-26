The Quad-City Times made our own contribution to the area’s music scene in 2018. We launched Paper Jams, an intimate and acoustic concert series held in the Quad-City Times newsroom, on May 4. We have hosted local and touring musical acts such as Liz Moen, Lissie, Yes You Are, The Cerny Brothers, The Artisanals and Esme Patterson. Each performed live sets in the newsroom, which are streamed on the Quad-City Times’ Facebook page. To catch a Paper Jams, follow the Quad-City Times Facebook page at facebook.com/qctimes.
