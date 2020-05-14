IOC says postponing Tokyo Olympics will cost it $800M

The IOC had revenue of $5.7 billion from the 2013-16 Olympic cycle. That figure would likely have approached $7 billion for the next four-year period tied to the Tokyo Games.

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers officially said the bill for the games would be $12.6 billion. However, a government audit in 2019 said it was at least twice that, and most in taxpayer money.

Bach said all of the IOC's 14 top-tier sponsors — whose deals are worth more than $1 billion combined in the 2017-20 period — are committed to fulfilling their support through 2021.

In its most recent accounts, for 2018, there was $897 million in the Olympic Foundation portfolio intended to "cover the IOC's operating cash requirements in the event of a cancellation of any future Olympic Games."

Some public health experts have suggested the Tokyo Olympics could have to be canceled if vaccines for the COVID-19 are not available globally.

"It is way too early to draw any conclusions now," Bach said Thursday when asked how important vaccines were to the Summer Games in 14 months' time.

Six months after the Tokyo Olympics are due to close, the 2022 Winter Games are scheduled to open in China where the coronavirus outbreak started.