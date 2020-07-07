Iowa AG: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate

MUSCATINE – The Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion saying Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law.
The opinion cited a June 23 decision, in response to a request from Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, where Assistant Iowa Attorney General Michael Bennett reported that while Statewide Disaster Emergency proclamations were in place, the governor retains the power to delegate, sub-delegate or retain the administrative authority to issue directives of this nature. The code also empowers the Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the governor, to take reasonable measures as necessary to prevent the transmission of infectious disease.
The state Department of Health does not require the use of face coverings.
“Any local action or regulation would need to be consistent and compliant with the governor’s proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health directives in scope and remedies while the governor’s emergency proclamations are in place,” the ruling said.
The ruling also said local regulations of this nature, if not preempted under the current emergency disaster proclamations, would likely be under the jurisdiction of local boards of health. While Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams was at the press conference where Broderson was issuing the proclamation, she did not make the order.
In another ruling issued in March, Assistant Attorney General Heather Adams wrote, “While cities and counties have police powers to protect the health and safety of their citizens, the state has the authority to declare and coordinate the response to a public health disaster.”
