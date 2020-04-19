Iowa agriculture plows ahead

At the federal level, this also means holding the line for our cattlemen while minimizing disruptions to the food supply. Protecting the health and safety of employees who work at processing plants is of the highest importance. At the same time, we have to make sure this emergency isn’t giving cover to market manipulation and other illegal activity by meat packing executives. Attorney General William Barr and USDA Secretary Perdue have the authority to launch an investigation into this and we’re glad the USDA has launched its look into price fixing by beef packers. Cattle producers need competitive markets to get a fair price. We look forward to the USDA’s report as soon as possible.