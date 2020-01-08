Iowa assembling verified felon voting database

When an Iowa applicant signs a voter registration form, the person must attest under penalty of perjury that he or she has not been convicted of a felony or has had the voting right restored, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters who are processed will be checked against the database of verified felony convictions. If a conviction is added to the database and it is matched with an active voter registration, that registration will be canceled. Anyone whose name is struck can appeal the cancellation.

“By cleaning that information due to the inaccuracies in the data the courts provided, it means that anybody who may wrongfully be on that list won’t have an obstacle to vote,” Widen said.

“We plan to quickly re-upload every record where somebody has received a restoration so that way we can quickly search through people with restorations and that doesn’t cause a hit with the voter registration system,” she added.

The restorations, she said, will include “a whole big batch” coming from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.

On Tuesday, Reynolds told reporters that all pending applications from Iowans with felony records who were seeking restoration of their voting rights will be reviewed before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.