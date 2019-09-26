The University of Iowa has announced ticket information for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
Season tickets for the general public ($365), faculty and staff ($315) and students ($75) currently are on sale through the athletic ticket office.
Iowa's Fight For Iowa Mobile Pass ($199), which is a full-season mobile ticket, also is available for purchase. Visit Hawkeyesports.com/FightForIowa for more information.
Mini ticket plans will go on sale to the general public next Tuesday. Current season ticket-holders and donors will receive an email for a special pre-sale of all packages and single-game tickets between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9. Single-game tickets to all games will be available for the general public to purchase beginning Oct. 15.
