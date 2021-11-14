IOWA BRIEFS

Plans to relocate cemetery scrapped
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Plans to relocate an Iowa cemetery that is surrounded by a brickmaker’s industrial complex have been scrapped.
Established in 1854, the Woodbury Township Cemetery in Sergeant Bluff has reached its capacity of 1,200 graves, and there’s nowhere to expand.
In August, Brickworks North America had offered a nearby 10-acre site for a new cemetery with space for 5,600 graves. The company also offered to pay to develop the new cemetery and move the graves, The Sioux City Journal reports.
But some people didn't want their ancestors graves disturbed, and Brickworks recently learned that relocation costs would run $2.5 million higher than initially anticipated.
Instead, Brickworks and the city agreed to a land exchange in which the company will give the city the 10-acre site for a new cemetery. In return, the city will give the brickmaker a road that runs through the company’s industrial complex and enters the cemetery on the south.
Brickworks also will provide land for a new street entering the cemetery from the north, providing a safer entrance for cemetery visitors who will no longer have to watch for the company’s heavy equipment. The company will split street construction costs with the city.
“It was pretty simple to me we had to have both cemeteries,” said Mayor Jon Winkel.
Food pantry plans to move, sell downtown location
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines food pantry that last year helped nearly 60,000 people announced Tuesday it has launched a $5.6 million capital campaign and would move its headquarters from downtown to the city's south side.
The Des Moines Area Religious Council's move is needed because of a nearly 80% increase in the number of people the organization has assisted since moving to its current downtown site in 2014, the group said.
DMARC agreed in October 2020 to buy a building, and a construction company began renovations last spring with a goal of finishing the work in early 2022. The new site will triple the amount of storage space and dramatically improve the cold storage capacity, the group said.
The organization plans to sell its current location, with the proceeds adding to $1.5 million already raised for the campaign.
DMARC is a 45-year-old organization, and its food network consists of 14 pantry sites, mobile pantry locations and two food warehouses. The group assisted more than 58,000 people last year in the Des Moines metro area.
-- ASSOCIATED PRESS