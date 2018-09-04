Notes and items of interest for Tuesday:
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS UNCHANGED: Officials of the Iowa Department of Revenue reported Tuesday that the Iowa Leading Indicators Index was unchanged in July and has not seen a monthly change since March.
The eight index components split evenly, with four showing positive growth and four contributing negatively, state analysts said.
Positive components were residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) and the Iowa stock market index, while the negative contributors for July were the agricultural futures profits index, the new orders index, the national yield spread, and average manufacturing hours.
The annualized six-month change fell to negative 0.7 percent in July from negative 0.3 percent in June, reflecting weakness among the indicators this summer compared with levels last winter. That marked the second consecutive negative signal in a key index measure, according to state officials.
The six-month diffusion index saw four of the eight indicators — average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, and residential building permits — increased more than 0.05 percent over the last half-year. Also, with a 0.13 percent increase in July, Iowa’s nonfarm employment index has experienced nine consecutive months of positive growth. But analysts said the six-month indicators suggest employment growth may slow into the fall.
SPECIAL COUNSEL APPROVED: Four members of the Iowa Executive Council voted Tuesday to approve a request by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to hire a special counsel to help reduce a large backlog of criminal appeals cases.
The Attorney General’s Office is required to defend all criminal convictions obtained by county attorneys that are appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals or to the Iowa Supreme Court. Office spokesman Eric Tabor said in a letter to the council that appeals, which formerly ranged from 375 to 400 per year, now average about 700 cases because of a Supreme Court rule change that dramatically increased filings by requiring legal briefs of “scores of appeals” previously considered to be “frivolous” by the court.
Executive Council members authorized Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller to retain Des Moines lawyer Rick Bennett, a former assistant attorney general, at a payment rate of $60 an hour paid from the office’s forfeiture fund to help reduce a backlog of about 120 cases.
TWO MORE COUNTIES DECLARED DISASTER AREAS: Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for Bremer and Iowa counties in response to severe storms and flooding beginning Sunday.
The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
Residents of counties affected by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
STATEWIDE PHYSICAL EDUCATION STANDARDS EYED: Ryan Wise, director of the Iowa Department of Education, announced Tuesday the members of a new team that will review and recommend statewide standards for physical education and health.
The Physical Education and Health Standards Review Team, which will meet for the first time Thursday, was created in response to public support for offering standards that go beyond the mandatory subject areas of English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies and 21st-century skills.
Later this fall, the review team will seek public feedback through an online survey and at regional meetings.
The team will make a recommendation to the State Board of Education next year. If adopted, physical education and health standards will be optional for school districts.
NEW JUSTICE TO TAKE OATH: Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to administer the oath of office to Iowa Supreme Court Justice Susan Christensen of Harlan in a public ceremony Sept. 21 in the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines.
Christensen will succeed of Justice Bruce Zager, who retired.
Christensen was appointed a district associate judge in 2007 and a district judge in 2015. Before becoming a judge, she practiced law in Harlan for 16 years. She graduated from Judson College in 1988 and received her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1991.
CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS SOUGHT: Officials at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison invite anyone considering a career in public safety to see what it’s like to be a correctional officer.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2, officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections will provide in-depth information about the duties of a correctional officer, including a chance to speak with staff members to get accounts of their workdays. Attendees will hear about pay and benefits associated with corrections work and will tour the penitentiary.
Qualified candidates who have a high school diploma or equivalent and are able to pass a background check are invited to call (319) 376-4842 by Sept. 25 to be placed on the list.
— Times Bureau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.