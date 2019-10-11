Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: City High lost last Thursday at Brady Street Stadium to Davenport North 43-19. PV slipped past Muscatine 30-27 in overtime.
Last meeting: PV 38, City High 21 (2018)
Overview: This is the final home game of the season for the Spartans, who have won two of their last three contests following an 0-3 start against three opponents who are a collective 14-4. PV can guarantee itself at least a share of the district title with wins in the final three weeks. City High yielded more than 330 yards on the ground to North a week ago, an area it will need to shore up against PV's triple-option attack. PV has averaged 38 points in its two wins compared to just 5 points in the four defeats.
