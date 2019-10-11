Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field
Last week: Liberty dropped a 24-10 decision at North Scott. Central DeWitt dropped an overtime tilt to Davenport Assumption 17-14.
Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Liberty 0 (2018)
Overview: Liberty, 23rd in this week's 3A RPI, probably needs to win its final three games to get a crack at the postseason in its second year of varsity football. The Lightning are all about ball control, running more than 60 offensive plays in four of their six games this season. Max Tafolla, the team's top back, left last week's game with an ankle injury and did not return. Central DeWitt aims to snap a three-game losing streak. Turnovers are a big culprit with 13 in that span. QB Henry Bloom has thrown for 746 yards and eight scores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.