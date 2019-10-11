Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Birney Field

Last week: Liberty dropped a 24-10 decision at North Scott. Central DeWitt dropped an overtime tilt to Davenport Assumption 17-14. 

Last meeting: Central DeWitt 35, Liberty 0 (2018)

Overview: Liberty, 23rd in this week's 3A RPI, probably needs to win its final three games to get a crack at the postseason in its second year of varsity football. The Lightning are all about ball control, running more than 60 offensive plays in four of their six games this season. Max Tafolla, the team's top back, left last week's game with an ankle injury and did not return. Central DeWitt aims to snap a three-game losing streak. Turnovers are a big culprit with 13 in that span. QB Henry Bloom has thrown for 746 yards and eight scores.

