Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium

Last week: Liberty edged Clear Creek Amana 28-21. North Scott handled Central DeWitt in its district opener 42-21. 

Last meeting: North Scott 44, Liberty 15 (2018)

Overview: In its second season of fielding varsity football, Liberty already has exceeded last year's win total. Three of its five games have been decided by one possession. Drake Woody has passed 463 yards and six scores while Max Tafolla has rushed for 624 yards and five TDs. This is North Scott's homecoming game. Dating back to last year, the fifth-ranked Lancers have won the last six games in this district by an average of 30 points. Ty Anderson scored on offense and defense last week for North Scott.

