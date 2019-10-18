Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Muscatine Community Stadium

Last week: Iowa City West clipped Davenport North 21-14. Muscatine lost to Linn-Mar 35-19.

Last meeting: Iowa City West 58, Muscatine 14 (2018)

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Radio: KWPC 95.1 FM

Overview: To have any shot at postseason play, West needs a win here and next week against Iowa City High. That still might not be good enough given the Trojans are 27th in this week's RPI. QB Marcus Morgan is fourth in 4A with his 1,353 yards passing. West is giving up 16.3 points per game in district play compared to 25.1 in the four non-district games. Muscatine is looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Tim Nimely has rushed for 709 yards. Despite its record, Muscatine is plus-6 in turnover margin this season.

