Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Spartan Stadium

Last week: West lost at home to Dubuque Senior 23-21. PV blasted Davenport Central 46-7.

Last meeting: West 20, PV 14 (2018)

Twitter: @sbatt79

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetpv

Overview: It is a chance for West to hit the reset button after dropping all four non-district games, three by seven points or fewer. Marcus Morgan has passed for 890 yards and five scores, but West has only 248 yards on the ground for the season. PV busted out last week with nearly 400 total yards and 43 first-half points. Logan Collier has been the Spartans' top playmaker on defense with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

