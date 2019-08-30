Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last year: West 9-2, North Scott 9-2
Last meeting: West 28, North Scott 7 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: West junior quarterback Marcus Morgan, with an Iowa State offer, passed for 1,875 yards and 15 scores last year but did not see time under center in the season opener against North Scott. The four-sport athlete also is dangerous on the run. The Lancers, with back-to-back nine-win seasons, are looking to win a season opener for the first time since 2014.
