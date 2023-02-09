A capsule look at the seven district wrestling tournaments in Iowa on Saturday where grapplers will claim spots at the Traditional state tournament Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Class 3A at North Scott

Teams: Clinton, Davenport Central, Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Western Dubuque

At stake: Top three finishers advance to the state tournament in Des Moines

Back points: No teams ranked in the final IAwrestle tournament team rankings will be inside The Pit. Still, there are a bounty of intriguing weights. If PV's Rusty VanWetzinga (220 pounds) is available after an injury suffered at regional duals, he could meet with Hempstead's Joseph Lewis in a top-three showdown. There are three top-10 guys at 170, led by top-ranked and MAC champion Caden McDermott of PV. He could get a MAC rematch with North Scott's Seth Madden in the finals.

Class 3A at Bettendorf

Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Senior, Fort Madison, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty.

At stake: Top three finishers advance to the state tournament in Des Moines

Back points: All signs point to the team race and most qualifiers coming out of the district will be between fourth-ranked Bettendorf and eighth-ranked City High. University of Iowa football and wrestling recruit Ben Kueter aims for his fourth straight district title. The Bulldogs, off third place at state duals and 10 MAC champions, could get top-four seeds in all 14 weight classes.

Class 2A at Washington

Teams: Assumption, Centerville, Davis County, Fairfield, Keokuk, Mt. Pleasant, West Burlington Notre Dame, Washington

At stake: Champion and runner-up will advance to the state tournament

Back points: New format for Classes 2A and 1A is the removal of sectional tournaments and going straight to districts. There are 12 sites across 2A to determine the 24 qualifiers per weight. Assumption is ranked 10th in the final tournament rankings by IAwrestle. It could be a No. 1 versus No. 2 showdown at 126 pounds between Derrick Bass (Assumption) and Kaiden Dietzenbach (BND) for the title.

Class 2A at West Delaware

Teams: Anamosa, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, Monticello, Solon, West Delaware

At stake: Champion and runner-up will advance to the state tournament

Back points: Third-ranked West Delaware is the heavy favorite to win the team title in its home gymnasium. Sabers senior Sam Gravert will get a barometer where he is at if he wrestlers Cameron Geuther of West Delaware in the district title at heavyweight. Maquoketa has a pair of 30-match winners in Spencer Martin (170) and Jackson Van Keuren (285). Camanche's Ethan Edens (106) could challenge for a spot in a wide open weight.

Class 2A at Williamsburg

Teams: Columbus Community, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Mid-Prairie, Oskaloosa, South Tama, Tipton, West Liberty, Williamsburg

At stake: Champion and runner-up will advance to the state tournament

Back points: West Liberty's three-ranked wrestlers in Colin Cassady (113), Josh Zeman (152) and Drake Collins (170) are all the highest ranked wrestlers in their weight class and could garner top seeds for the tourney. Despite being ranked 12th at heavyweight, Columbus' Russel Coil is the only ranked wrestler in the district. The Wildcats have three other wrestlers with 30-plus wins. Tipton's Tristin Sorgenfrey, a 42-match winner, may face 10th-ranked Nile Sinn of Williamsburg in a district final art 138.

Class 1A at Wilton

Teams: Bellevue, Cascade, Durant, Mediapolis, Midland, New London, North Cedar, Northeast, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton

At stake: Champion and runner-up will advance to the state tournament

Back points: Off a runner-up finish in the 1A state dual tournament, the Beavers will be heavy favorites to walk out of their own school with a team title and potentially, double digit state qualifiers. Of Wilton's nine-ranked wrestlers, eight are likely to be a first or second seed. There are three weights (120, 126, 285) that feature two top-10 wrestlers.

Class 1A at Sigourney

Teams: Cardinal, Highland, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Pekin, Iowa City Regina, Sigourney-Keota, Springville, Van Buren, WACO

At stake: Champion and runner-up will advance to the state tournament

Back points: Traditional 1A power Lisbon, ranked second in the final tournament rankings, is the clear favorite to win the team title. Louisa-Muscatine has a pair of wrestlers with shots to reach state in Kendall Pugh (170) and Spencer Kessel (220). Pugh likley needs an upset over Lisbon's Matthias Kohl to reach the district final while Kessel may face Indy Ferguson (Lisbon) in the distirct final.

