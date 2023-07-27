Kids’ Day at Kinnick set for Aug. 12

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa football team will host its annual “Kids' Day at Kinnick,” on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The open practice will begin at noon, with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m. Pre-practice activities will begin in Krause Family Plaza at 10 a.m.

A highlight of the day includes the 2023 Kid Captains joining the players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium. The Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa football team that started in 2009. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Admission to the event is free for all fans. Free parking will be available on hard-surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Please note Lot 43N and Lot 14 (Gerdin Athletic Learning Center) will be unavailable during construction. Cashless concession stands will be open. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Kinnick Stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect.

The Hawkeyes open the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2, hosting Utah State (11 a.m., FS1).