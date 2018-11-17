Iowa 63, Illinois 0

Iowa;7;28;14;14;--;63

Illinois;0;0;0;0;--;0

First quarter

Iowa – Noah Fant 9-yard pass from Nate Stanley. Miguel Recinos kick. Drive – 4 plays, 39 yards, 1:50. Time remaining – 6:20. Key plays – Stanley 2-of-2 passing, 19 yards; Toren Young 2 carries, 20 yards. Score – Iowa 7-0

Second quarter

Iowa – Mekhi Sargent 3-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 7 plays, 58 yards, 3:15. Time remaining – 13:50. Key plays – Stanley passes of 14 and 15 yards to Kyle Groeneweg and Brandon Smith; Sargent 4 carries, 23 yards. Score – Iowa 14-0

Iowa – A.J. Epenesa 19-yard fumble return. Recinos kick. Time remaining – 13:42. Key play – Epenesa forced a Ra’Von Bonner fumble, scooped it up and returned it for the score. Score – Iowa 21-0

Iowa – T.J. Hockenson 11-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 1 play, 11 yards, 0:07. Time remaining – 11:43. Key play – Epenesa blocked a Blake Hayes punt, which was returned seven yards by Nick Niemann to the Illinois 11. Score – Iowa 28-0

Iowa – Hockenson 37-yard pass from Stanley. Recinos kick. Drive – 4 plays, 83 yards, 2:27. Time remaining – 5:10. Key plays – Stanley 4-of-4 passing to four receivers in a drive that started with a 37-yard pass to Fant and ended with the 37-yard pass to Hockenson. Score – Iowa 35-0

Third quarter

Iowa – Groeneweg 61-yard punt return. Recinos kick. Time remaining – 13:26. Key play – Illinois was forced to punt a second time following a holding penalty on fourth down which backed the Illini up to their 22. Score – Iowa 42-0

Iowa – Young 5-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 6 plays, 20 yards, 2:39. Time remaining – 8:11. Key play – Amani Hooker intercepted an AJ Bush pass, returning it 39 yards to the Illinois 20. Score – Iowa 49-0

Fourth quarter

Iowa – Sargent 29-yard run. Recinos kick. Drive – 5 plays, 60 yards, 1:59. Time remaining – 11:10. Key play – Peyton Mansell 19-yard pass to Dominque Dafney to the Illinois 29-yard line. Score – Iowa 56-0

Iowa – Young 14-yard run. Caleb Shudak kick. Drive – 7 plays, 51 yards, 3:54. Time remaining – 5:47. Key play – Sargent 11-yard run on fourth-and-4 play to the Illinois 14-yard line. Score – Iowa 63-0

A – 33,313

;IA;ILL

First downs;20;11

Rushes-yards;37-203;43-149

Passing yards;197;82

Comp-Att-Int;14-23-1;12-30-3

Total yards;400;231

Return yards;73;2

Punts-avg.;5-38.2;9-39.9

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;2-28;6-68

Possession time;28:43;31:17

Individual statistics

Rushing – Iowa, Mekhi Sargent 17-121, Toren Young 14-67, Peyton Mansell 1-7, Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1-6, Nate Stanley 4-2; Illinois, RaVon Bonner 21-111, Jakari Norwood 4-30, AJ Bush 12-18, Kenyon Sims 2-4, Trenard Davis 1-(-4), Reggie Corbin 1-(-4), M.J. Rivers 2-(-6)

Passing – Iowa, Stanley 13-21-1-178-3, Mansell 1-2-0-19-0; Illinois, Bush 12-28-2-82-0, Rivers 0-2-1-0-0

Receiving – Iowa, Noah Fant 3-54, Brandon Smith 3-39, T.J. Hockenson 2-48, Young 2-7, Dominique Dafney 1-19, Kyle Groeneweg 1-14, Nick Easley 1-10, Sargent 1-6; Illinois, Ricky Smalling 3-27, Sam Mays 3-24, Bonner 2-8, Norwood 1-11, Dominic Stampley 1-5, Austin Roberts 1-4, Corbin 1-3

Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jake Gervase 5-3-8, A.J. Epenesa 5-3-8, Parker Hesse 5-0-5, Djimon Colbert 4-1-5, Kristian Welch 2-3-5; Illinois, Jake Hansen 3-7-10, Tymir Oliver 3-4-7, DelShawn Phillips 2-5-7, Bobby Roundtree 4-2-6, Dele Harding 3-2-5

