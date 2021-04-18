Iowa Learning Farms making Conservation Stations available for education

AMES, Iowa – Iowa Learning Farms and Water Rocks! will once again make Conservation Station trailers available for a full season across Iowa, April through September 2021.

The trailers are being updated and prepared to offer demonstrations of conservation and agricultural practices that contribute to improving water quality and conservation of Iowa’s important natural resources.

“After a year in mothballs, we are eager to get the Conservation Station fleet back on the road and delivering relevant and research-driven information about water quality, natural resources and conservation practices,” said Jacqueline Comito, director of Iowa Learning Farms (ILF) with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “The summer fair season has always been a highlight for our staff and water resources interns, offering them a chance to see much of Iowa while talking with people from all walks of life about their hopes for the future of our state and its resources.”

There is no fee for a Conservation Station appearance, which includes activities for all ages, from games and activities for kids, to demonstrations utilizing rainfall simulators that show different erosion and runoff characteristics.

To learn more about the Conservation Stations, visit www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/conservation-station.

To request a Conservation Station visit to your event, visit www.waterrocks.org/request-the-conservation-station.

