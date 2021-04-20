Iowa Legislature approves end of schools’ voluntary diversity programs

However, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said decisions “should be about the kids, not the school districts themselves.” In the case of Des Moines, he said, the fiscal impact could be as high as one-half of 1 percent of the budget, which the district could find in the $55 million allocated to the administrative budget.

A concentration of low-income students has been shown to affect overall student achievement. To help them succeed, schools may choose to offer assistance through free and reduced-price lunches, and additional tutoring during before- and after-school programs.

Voluntary assistance programs provide a means for districts to distribute those students needing more assistance throughout the districts as well as address racial balance and “white flight.”

The argument for barring open enrollment is that families that choose to open- enroll out of their district of residence have to provide transportation, and low-income families may not have the resources to do that, according to Democrats. Over time, open enrollment could lead to economic and racial isolation.

