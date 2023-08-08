RI's Nimmers in portal

Former Rock Island High School student-athlete Amarion Nimmers has opted to transfer from the University of Iowa and is not with the Hawkeyes on their foreign trip that started with Tuesday's win over the Paris All-Stars.

Nimmers, a preferred walk-on at Iowa, spent last season redshirting and rehabilitating from an injury before deciding recently to enter his name in the transfer portal.

"Thank you, University of Iowa for giving me the opportunity to play here and believing in me," Nimmers, a 6-foot-2 guard wrote in a Twitter post. "With that being said, I will be putting my name in the portal to weigh my options with immediate eligibility at any level. I will always be a Hawkeye."

In his senior all-state season at Rocky, Nimmers averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals.