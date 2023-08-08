Former Moline High School basketball standouts Brock Harding and Owen Freeman got their college basketball careers off to solid starts for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes opened their foreign tour with a 123-77 victory over the Paris All-Stars in Paris, and all 11 players who suited up for the game scored.
Harding and Freeman, all-staters for the state champ Maroons last season, made memorable debuts for the Hawkeyes in reserve roles.
Freeman scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 forward made 4 of 8 field-goal attempts and was 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Harding tossed in 10 points and was second on the team with six of Iowa’s 27 assists. The 6-foot-1 point guard was 2-of-8 shooting (all 3-pointers) and made all four of his free throws.
People are also reading…
Harding, Freeman and Pryce Sandfort (13 points, 3 rebounds) all freshmen making their Hawkeyes debuts in the game, impressed veteran coach Fran McCaffery.
"The freshmen, as I’ve said since when we started practice in June, they don’t play like freshmen; they have a maturity about them and they have a great feel for how to play," the coach said. "They’re fairly unselfish and skilled in a number of different ways, and I thought they all played really well."
Fifth-year Ben Krikke and junior Payton Sandfort each scored 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Krikke capped his double-double with 10 rebounds.
Senior Tony Perkins stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Senior Evan Brauns, a transfer from Belmont, added seven points and grabbed eight rebounds in his Hawkeyes debut.
"Obviously, Krikke and Brauns, you expected that," McCaffery said. "Krikke was tremendous, and I thought Evan was great with seven and eight."
As a team, the Hawkeyes shot 50.6% from the field and buried 16 3-pointers. The Sandfort brothers accounted for seven of the 16 made 3s, with Harding, Perkins, and sophomores Josh Dix (seven assists) and Dasonte Bowen knocking down two apiece. Redshirt sophomore Carter Kingsbury added to the tally with one triple.
“But I thought to a man, everybody played well,” McCaffery said. “I thought there were two things that we have to work on. No. 1, we fouled too much; that’s a function of how the game is officiated over here. Don’t put them on the free-throw line; make them make tough 2s.
"The other thing was we had too many turnovers, but that was corrected in the second half. We had 13 turnovers and 12 assists in the first half, and those are not good numbers and that’s not who we are. In the second half, much better and it ended up 27-21 and not as many turnovers. Really good decision-making, and we shared the ball like we always do."
Iowa, which plays the Valencia All-Stars at noon (CST) Friday, dished out those 27 assists on 41 made shots. Defensively, the Hawkeyes had 15 steals.
"Everybody got a lot of playing time, and I thought everybody produced when they were in there,” McCaffery added. “I thought everybody played through their mistakes in a big way.”