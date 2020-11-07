Iowa-Michigan State stats

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Michigan State;0;0;7;0;--;7
Iowa;14;21;7;7;--;49
First quarter
IA – Tyler Goodson 3-yard run. Keith Duncan kick. Drive – 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:53. Time remaining – 11:07
IA – Brandon Smith 14-yard pass from Spencer Petras. Duncan kick. Drive – 10 plays, 74 yards, 3:57. Time remaining – 4:31
Second quarter
IA – Goodson 9-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:00. Time remaining – 11:16
IA – Charlie Jones 54-yard punt return. Duncan kick. Time remaining – 1:57
IA – Riley Moss 54-yard interception return. Duncan kick. Time remaining – 1:30
Third quarter
MSU – Tyler Hunt 1-yard run. Matt Coghlin kick. Drive – 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:54. Time remaining – 10:06
IA – Mekhi Sargent 2-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:19. Time remaining – 8:47
Fourth quarter
IA – Sargent 6-yard run. Duncan kick. Drive – 3 plays, 45 yards, 1:30. Time remaining – 11:57
A – 1,441
;MSU;IA
First downs;10;19
Rushes-yards;32-59;41-226
Passing yards;227;179
Comp-Att-Int;17-38-3;16-29-0
Total yards;286;405
Return yards;0;66
Punts-avg.;10-40.5;7-45.9
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;8-55;6-35
Possession time;27:55;32:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Michigan State, Jordan Simmons 9-34, Brandon Wright 5-15, Elijah Collins 6-14, Connor Heyward 3-10, Anthony Williams 3-6, Tyler Hunt 1-1, Rocky Lombardi 5-(-21); Iowa, Tyler Goodson 14-113, Charlie Jones 2-38, Mekhi Sargent 9-31, Gavin Williams 8-28, Ivory Kelly-Martin 5-10, Alex Padilla 2-7, Spencer Petras 1-(-1)
Passing – Michigan State, Lombardi 17-37-3-227-0, Payton Thorne 0-1-0-0-0; Iowa, Petras 15-27-0-167-1, Padilla 1-2-0-12-0
Receiving – Michigan State, Jalen Nailor 4-119, Trenton Gillison 3-26, Heyward 2-12, Ricky White 1-22, Wright 1-13, Hunt 1-7, Jayden Reed 1-7, Collins 1-6, Simmons 1-6, Williams 1-5, Terry Lockett 1-4; Iowa, Tyrone Tracy Jr. 4-38, Brandon Smith 3-35, Nico Ragaini 3-32, Shaun Beyer 2-34, Sam LaPorta 2-11, Kelly-Martin 1-17, Alec Kritta 1-12
Tackle leaders – Michigan State, Michael Dowell 6-1-7, Xavier Henderson 4-2-6, Noah Harvey 4-1-5, Chase Kline 2-3-5; Iowa, Seth Benson 2-6-8, Nick Niemann 3-4-7, Chauncey Golston 3-3-6, Jack Koerner 2-3-5, Dane Belton 2-3-5
THE SEASON
Oct. 24;Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Oct. 31;Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
Nov. 7;Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Nov. 13;at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nov. 21;at Penn State, TBA
Nov. 27;Nebraska, TBA
Dec. 5;at Illinois, TBA
Dec. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Dec. 19;Champions Week, TBA
