Iowa Mourns: Alice Sea

"It wouldn't have done any good. She would have said, 'They need me,'" Sea said in reference to her many friends at Holy Spirit. "If I would have said stop, don't see anybody, don't touch anybody, that might have stopped her for an hour.

"She was a people person. She was a hugger. It was almost like she was out looking for (the virus) and she didn't know it."

In May, COVID-19 found Alice, who had taught second grade at Bryant Elementary School until becoming a stay-at-home mom to raise the couple's four children.

After battling the illness for a week, she died May 30 at Holy Spirit at age 84. At her side were two nurse's aides who came in on their day off to hold her hand as she died while a pastor sang her favorite hymn.

When the pandemic struck, Sea, who lives in a retirement community, could no longer visit Alice in person. He came to her window at Holy Spirit to visit. They talked on the phone daily. He wasn't able to be by her side when she became sick and died.

But he won't let that tarnish the memories he has of visiting all 50 states together and spending winters in Arizona. Of her love of anything to do with butterflies.

"I was fortunate," he said. "I had her for 63 years. I had a wonderful marriage for 63 years."