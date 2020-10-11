Iowa Mourns: Dorothy M. Etzen, a 'very special lady'

Holidays were also important to Dorothy. “She made a really big deal about holidays,” Thell said. “She had an Easter egg hunt every year at her house, and at Christmas, she’d always make it really special. She made the best potatoes and gravy, hands down, that I’ve ever had in my life.”

Charles said his children were a bright spot in Dorothy’s life. Thell and her siblings, Andrea, Devon and Drew, often spent the night with their grandma. “She’d play games with them,” said Charles. “She really enjoyed that.”

After her husband died in 2008, Dorothy moved to an apartment downtown and held on to her independence until the age of 93, when Charles and his family began to notice a bit of a decline, which they found worrisome.

“She would leave the stove on; she had a couple of falls,” he said.

“She never wanted to leave Forest City,” he added. “We offered to have her come to Arizona to live with us, but she was happy where she was and didn’t want to leave her siblings.”

Ultimately, Dorothy left her apartment to live at Forest City's Good Samaritan Care Center. Charles said she really enjoyed her new environment, welcoming visitors and socializing with fellow residents.