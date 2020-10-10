Iowa Mourns: Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen

In 2016, Hong Cuc was among the Siouxland leaders honored for their lifelong advocacy. A sculpture of her by artist Mark Avery is now a permanent part of the Martin Luther King Transportation Center.

"In my country, the teacher is not only respected by the student, she is also respected as a member of the community," Hong Cuc told said in 2005.

"Hong Cuc was such a humble lady and was honored by the recognition," Lee said. "I understand that she would have lunch with her friends at a downtown restaurant and, then, take them to see her sculpture because she was so proud of it."

Even though they spoke on the phone occasionally, Lee said the last time she saw her was at the 2019 Women of Excellence banquet.

"When Hong Cuc was introduced, she received a standing ovation," Lee said. "Nobody was more deserving of recognition than Hong Cuc.

"People may remember her as an advocate for Sioux City's Asian community but she was much more than that. Hong Cuc was an advocate for everybody, regardless of who they were or the color of their skin."

