Iowa Mourns: Regina Thiry loved Iowa Hawkeyes field hockey

Regina Thiry was an expert quilter.

But, this past spring, she put her sewing skills to use in a different way.

As COVID-19 spread in March and April, she made masks for anyone and everyone in an effort to protect them from the respiratory disease seeping into the Hawkeye State. She made them for friends, family, co-workers at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and even an ambulance crew.

Regina continued sewing masks for others until she contracted COVID-19 around Easter. The 62-year-old died from the disease a week later on April 20 in Waterloo.

One of seven children, Regina was someone who always put everyone else's needs before her own, said her husband, Ken Thiry — especially people in need, and especially her two daughters and five grandchildren.

"The mom and the grandma came first," Ken said.

"If there was anything going on with our grandkids, no matter where it was, whether it was a concert or a ball game, we were going," he added.

It wasn't uncommon for him and Regina to drive to a grandkid's event every weeknight, and all day on weekends and during the summer, Ken said.