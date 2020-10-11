Iowa Mourns: Rogers lived by a code to give to others

Generations of Illowa Council Boy Scouts knew him as the Kitchen King. Or the Grub Master. He was a John Wayne-quoting legend.

Behind the legend of Ben Rogers was a kind and generous man who lived by a simple code: Give to others. He spent 40 years as a volunteer with the Illowa Council Boy Scouts and was 67 years old when he died April 7 of causes related to COVID-19.

Sorrow and praise flowed from those who knew him.

Austin Mitchell said any moment spent with Ben Rogers was a moment that bettered your life.

"He was simply the best, a giving man who was willing to lend a second hand no matter what was going on,'' said Mitchell, the Boy Scout camp ranger at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve.

"He was joyful in everything he did or tried. There was never a dull moment around him for sure.''

Mitchell said Rogers, on his own time, found his way to the scout camp at Loud Thunder and assisted with ongoing projects.

"He was always there to help,'' Mitchell said, noting that any time Rogers was guiding a group of scouts toward their cooking merit badge, it was his signal to stop in for a bowl of whatever was being made.