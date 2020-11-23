Iowa No. 1 in the nation on Election Day — for robocalls

Nearly 1.7 million Iowans voted in the 2020 election, which was the third-highest turnout rate in the nation, according to the United States Elections Project.

Iowa, however, was No. 1 on Election Day for the volume of robocalls made into any state, according to Transaction Network Services, which analyzes more than 1 billion robocalls a day.

“Lucky, lucky you,” said Jim Tyrrell, a senior director at the firm. “I’m sure that most are now happy that those days are over.”

Iowa was among the states getting the most robocalls in the weeks leading up to the election.

However, on Election Day, Nov, 3, TNS reported more than 610,000 robocalls — mostly political — were made to Iowans. On Nov. 2, the day before the election, Iowans received more than 279,000 robocalls.

The 610,000 calls, which work out to be about 19.5 per 100 Iowans, were more than the total robocalls made to Iowans in the previous week, Tyrrell said.

“So actually, on the day of the election, Iowa was the No. 1 state with the most calls per population,” he said.