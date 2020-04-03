Iowa player of the year: Grace Boffeli, North Scott, sr.
Iowa player of the year: Grace Boffeli, North Scott, sr.

North Scott vs Clear Creek-Amana state basketball

North Scott's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot while being guarded by Clear Creek-Amana's Calia Clubb during Tuesday's quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena. Boffeli had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Lancers in their 63-43 victory.

Boffeli had one of the most dominant individual seasons in recent Quad-City area history. The two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year averaged 28.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season for the 26-0 Lancers, finishing as the second-leading scorer in Iowa regardless of class. A repeat first team all-stater, Boffeli heads to UNI as the second leading scorer in conference history with 1,632 points and third with 957 career rebounds. Won three state titles in four seasons with the Lancers and was a repeat captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team.

 

