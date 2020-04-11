Iowa player of the year: Sean Peeters, Assumption, sr.

The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year earned first team all-state honors in Class 3A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was recognized on the all-substate team. The school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points, Peeters averaged a league-best 23.6 points per game. He also pulled down 8.4 rebounds while shooting 60% from field and 37% from 3-point line. He scored a career-high 40 points in a win over Burlington.