Iowa player of the year: Sean Peeters, Assumption, sr.
Assumption senior Sean Peeters is the Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year earned first team all-state honors in Class 3A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was recognized on the all-substate team. The school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points, Peeters averaged a league-best 23.6 points per game. He also pulled down 8.4 rebounds while shooting 60% from field and 37% from 3-point line. He scored a career-high 40 points in a win over Burlington.

 

