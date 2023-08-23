Xavier Lerma, a senior catcher for Muscatine Hight School, was selected to the Class 4A third team as Mississippi Athletic Conference schools were well-represented on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association 2023 All-State teams.

In 4A and Class 3A, 14 MAC standouts earned all-state honors.

Lerma led the Muskies in batting (.405 average), home runs (2), runs batted in (31), hits (34), doubles (11), on-base percentage (.541) and slugging percentage (.607).

Bettendorf outfielder Wrigley Matthys, a sophomore, and recently graduated Luke Bohonek, were Class 4A first-team selections along with recently graduated Caden McDermott, an outfielder for Pleasant Valley.

Five locals were on the 16-player Class 4A second-team. Those honored were Key Smith (sophomore pitcher, North Scott), Noah Young (senior catcher, North Scott), Bryce Pauly (freshman 3B, Davenport North), Jack Reilly (senior outfielder, Bettendorf) and Aiden O’Donnell (senior utility player, Pleasant Valley).

Cal Parr (senior, utility player, Pleasant Valley) was a third-team selection.

Bettendorf’s Matthys was the only sophomore named to the 4A first team, and North’s Pauley was one of three freshmen earning recognition in the state’s largest class of players.

Three locals earned Class 3A recognition, with Davenport Assumption seniors Tyler Welch (pitcher) and Jeffery Davis (shortstop), along with Central DeWitt junior Jacob Maher (outfielder), earning second-team honors.

Clinton High School graduate Addison Binnie was selected as the second baseman for the All-State “Super Team.”

Baseball

Iowa HS Baseball Coaches Association All-State

2023 All-State “Super Team”

P: Doug Taylor, Sr., Newman Catholic; Joey Oakie, Jr., Ankeny Centennial; Reece Wrage, Jr., North Polk.

C: Max Burt, Sr., Newman Catholic; Garrett Heying, Sr., Bishop Garrigan.

1B: Isaac Then, Sr., Western Dubuque

2B: Addison Binnie, Sr., Clinton.

SS: Brady Blake, Sr., Indianola.

3B: Brett White, Jr., Solon.

OF: Beau Gamble, Sr., Dowling Catholic; Brett Harris, Fr., Western Dubuque; Kade Knock, Sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Tyne Weeden, Jr., Johnston.

Utility: Trevor Baumler, Jr. Dowling Catholic; Clayton Campidilli, Sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Luke Siegworth, Jr., Beckman Catholic.

The Graphic Edge/IHSBCA Player of the Year: Isaac Then, Western Dubuque

Lanny Peterson “All-Academic” Award: Reid Tigges, Spencer

Gary and Sandy Nyhus Leadership Awards: Brady Blake, Indianola; Danny Gavin, Iowa City Regina; Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Dylan Stockdale, Waverly-Shell Rock

Paul Keitel Memorial Award: Kaden Frommelt, Marion

Class 4A All-State

First team

Captain: Joey Oakie, Ankeny Centennial

P: Carter Woolums, Sr., Johnston; Maddux Frese, Sr., CR Prairie; Ayden Schrunk, Jr., Sioux City North.

C: Nick Severson, Sr., Ankeny Centennial; Cal Sullivan, Sr., CR Prairie.

1B: Rowan Donels, Sr., CR Kennedy.

2B: Bennett Brueck, Sr., Indianola.

SS: Cooper Nicholson, Sr., Dowling Catholic.

3B: Nolan Grawe, Jr., CR Kennedy.

OF: Colin Driscoll, Sr., Waukee; Wrigley Matthys, Soph., Bettendorf; Caden McDermott, Sr., Pleasant Valley; Brecken Schossow, Sr., Sioux City East.

UT: Carter Geffre, Jr., Ames; Colin Coonradt, Jr., Cedar Falls; Luke Bohonek, Sr., Bettendorf.

Second team

P: Easton Pratt, Sr., Ankeny Centennial; Talon Young, Soph., Iowa City High; Kye Smith, Soph., North Scott.

C: Jax Theeler, Soph., Sioux City East; Noah Young, Sr., North Scott.

1B: George Nahas, Sr., Dowling Catholic.

2B: Adam Kayko, Jr., Johnston.

ss: Ty Plummer, Sr., WDM Valley.

3B: Bryce Pauly, Fr., Davenport North.

OF: Easton Miller, Sr., Ankeny Centennial; Dylan Muszynski, Soph., Linn-Mar; Jack Reilly, Sr., Bettendorf; Cael Walrod, Soph., Sioux City North.

Utility: Will Noss, Soph., Johnston; Aiden O’Donnell, Sr., Pleasant Valley; Tucker Long, Fr., Ottumwa.

Local third-team selections: C: Xavier Lerma, Sr., . Utility: Cal Parr, Sr., Pleasant Valley.

Class 3A

First team

Captain: Isaac Then – Western Dubuque

P: Hunter Cook, Jr., North Polk; Beau Leisure, Sr., Knoxville; Jaron Bleeker, Jr., Bishop Heelan, SC

C: Kaden Frommelt, Sr., Marion; Brady Coffman, Soph., Grinnell

1B: Ayden Hoag, Jr., LeMars

2B: Jake Goodman, Jr., Western Dubuque

SS: Miles Davis, Jr., Marion

3B: Joe Goodhue, Sr., Carlisle

OF: Ryan Brosius, Sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Carson Jager, Sr., MOC-FV; Cade Sears, Jr., Harlan;Caleb Klein, Sr., Western Dubuque.

UT: Blake Timmons, Sr., Solon; Jake Eddie, Sr., Storm Lake; Reid Tigges, Sr., Spencer

Local second-team selections: P: Tyler Welch, Sr., Davenport Assumption. SS: Jeffery Davis, Sr., Davenport Assumption. OF: Jacob Maher, Jr., Central DeWitt.