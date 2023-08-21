Wrigley Matthys knows and understands the history of Bettendorf High School football.

“It means everything to me,” Matthys said of being a Bulldog football player. “I’ve grown up in the program and was a ball boy here when I was younger. This has always been my dream to play varsity football at Bettendorf High School, and to be able to do that is really huge for me.”

Now the junior has a chance to make an impact on the program he has grown up with. And he feels as if the time is right to get the program back to where it belongs.

The Bulldogs and veteran coach Aaron Wiley have seen the top of the mountain with seven Class 4A state championships, four other runner-up finishes and 11 state semifinal finishes through the years.

However, the Bulldogs have fallen on lean times of late, winning just 13 of 27 games the past three years.

“We just have to play better,” Wiley said when asked what it takes to get back to championship form. “There’s no magic answer. We just have to get better at every position; we just haven’t been good enough.”

Being part of last year’s 3-6 squad has also been on the minds of the players.

“It motivates me,” Matthys said of wanting to improve that mark. “I want to go to the Dome and I want to feel a playoff game. I think this year is more motivation. These seniors, I’ve played with them my entire high school career, and it’s not just for me, but for them as well.”

Senior quarterback Charlie Zimmerman also is hoping for a long-term payoff with a rejuvenated season that he also hopes leads to a Cedar Falls visit in the UNI-Dome.

“We have to get to the playoffs and show that we’re still one of the top programs in the state,” he said. “Get a good look for these younger guys that the future is bright for us.”

This year’s success may also rest with those younger guys.

Wiley sees a senior class that numbers 18 being augmented by a group of 27 juniors who either earned varsity time last year or played on the undefeated sophomore team.

“I really like our young guys,” Wiley said. “We had an undefeated sophomore team last year, and a lot of those guys are in the mix for a lot of positions. … Right now it’s just trying to get your veteran guys to be leaders and hope your new guys can perform like you hope they can.”

The Bulldogs have some nice players upon which to build. Zimmerman threw for 877 yards and nine touchdowns last year and added 192 yards and two more scores on the ground.

“When you have a veteran quarterback, that’s a good starting point,” the coach said.

Wiley added that he has four running backs who can all be integral parts of the offense. Senior Gavin Barta was the team’s second-leading rusher last season with 223 yards and three TDs. Matthys, then a sophomore, added 195 yards and a pair of scores. Juniors Jacob Whipple and Will Taylor should factor as well, according to Wiley.

“We have a lot of depth at our skill positions,” the coach said. “We have four running backs that I feel good about playing. I’m not sure we’ve ever had four running backs that I feel good about playing.

“We have a lot of guys that can catch the ball at receiver and tight end. ... Depth in those skill positions is kind of our strengths.”

Matthys and senior Jake Schulz were among Zimmerman’s favorite targets last year behind the graduated Elija Mendoza.

Zimmerman said he thought the offense would be more productive this year behind a line that was built around three returners — senior Thomas McAleer and juniors Zach Hamilton and Grant Koehler.

“We’ve got some guys up front — if we’re consistent with making the right reads — (they can give) the backs the holes to run through,” Zimmerman said.

The coach said that four defensive standouts returned among the front seven, including senior linebacker Sam Beecher (47 tackles that were second on the team last year) and senior lineman Ronan Numkena, who led the 'Dogs with 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

“To get back to where we want to be, we have to be much better up front on both sides of the ball,” Wiley said. “I’m very optimistic about that with this group and what we have.

“I really like the energy, and I like how we’ve practiced. We’ve got a lot of guys playing their first varsity football games, so we’ll see how they do.”

Wiley and those in the Bulldogs camp are hoping the results are much better than the past three seasons.