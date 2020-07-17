Iowa preparing for fall season

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday it is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled.

The first practices are set to begin for cross country, football and Class 4A boys golf on Aug. 10.

The IAHSAA said it planned to issue guidance to member schools the week of July 27.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has yet to make an announcement regarding girls fall sports.

In Iowa's Unified Activities program, each member school and participant may determine which activities they sponsor or join every school year.

