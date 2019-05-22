The Hawkeyes used a three-run seventh inning rally to topple top-seeded Indiana 4-2 in the first-round of the Big Ten tournament.

Indiana broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Hawkeyes responded immediately. Ben Norman singled, and after a sacrifice he was driven in on a Tanner Wetrich single. 

A Mitchell Boe walk and a Justin Jenkins single loaded the bases, and a Chris Whelan sacrifice fly and an Izaya Fullard single made it 3-1 Hawkeyes.

Iowa tacked on an insurance run on an Indiana error in the eighth inning.

Iowa starter Cole McDonald threw eight one-run innings to get the win for the Hawkeyes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments