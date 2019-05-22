The Hawkeyes used a three-run seventh inning rally to topple top-seeded Indiana 4-2 in the first-round of the Big Ten tournament.
Indiana broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Hawkeyes responded immediately. Ben Norman singled, and after a sacrifice he was driven in on a Tanner Wetrich single.
A Mitchell Boe walk and a Justin Jenkins single loaded the bases, and a Chris Whelan sacrifice fly and an Izaya Fullard single made it 3-1 Hawkeyes.
Iowa tacked on an insurance run on an Indiana error in the eighth inning.
Iowa starter Cole McDonald threw eight one-run innings to get the win for the Hawkeyes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.