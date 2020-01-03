Iowa’s Tom Miller about to make history

“Of all the big cases, our chances of winning the tobacco case were less than those other cases. We were on a legal theory that was novel, that was somewhat unusual. We were saying that they were liable for the financial harm that they caused to the state through the payment of Medicaid expenses and insurance to deal with tobacco-related disease — that they’ve created a nuisance and other kinds of responsibilities. It was a breaking case that hadn’t been ruled on before, so it was a challenging case. But we thought that with 400,000 Americans — 5,000 Iowans — dying each year from tobacco-related diseases, the enormous deception that they had engaged in, that we needed to do anything that we could and when they came to the table to negotiate.