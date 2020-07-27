Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation helps 16 Quad-City nonprofits

The Davenport Scottish Rite Valley has distributed more than $40,000 to 16 applicants for grants from the Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation.
Grants will support these nonprofit organizations:
• Rite Care Clinic at St Ambrose University, Alzheimer's prevention and treatment at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, and the Center for Active Seniors
• Illowa Council of Boy Scouts of America
• Food Bank of Iowa
• Durant-Wilton Food Pantry
• Churches United Hunger Ministry
• Friends of Walnut Grove Pioneer Village
• Friends of Vander Veer Park
• Quilts of Valor Foundation
• First Tee of the Quad Cities
• English River PTSD Retreats
• Friendly House Kids Corner
• Hope at the BRICK House
• Iowa City Hope Lodge (American Cancer Society)
The purpose of the Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation is to put the charitable tenets of Masonry — brotherly love, relief and truth — into action.
