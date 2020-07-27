You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation helps 16 Quad-City nonprofits
0 comments
topical

Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation helps 16 Quad-City nonprofits

The Davenport Scottish Rite Valley has distributed more than $40,000 to 16 applicants for grants from the Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation.

Grants will support these nonprofit organizations:

• Rite Care Clinic at St Ambrose University, Alzheimer's prevention and treatment at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, and the Center for Active Seniors

• Illowa Council of Boy Scouts of America

• Food Bank of Iowa

• Durant-Wilton Food Pantry

• Churches United Hunger Ministry

• Friends of Walnut Grove Pioneer Village

• Friends of Vander Veer Park

• Quilts of Valor Foundation

• First Tee of the Quad Cities

• English River PTSD Retreats

• Friendly House Kids Corner

• Hope at the BRICK House

• Iowa City Hope Lodge (American Cancer Society)

The purpose of the Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation is to put the charitable tenets of Masonry — brotherly love, relief and truth — into action.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News