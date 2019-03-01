DES MOINES — An Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a measure that would use public education money for private schools and home schooling.
The committee voted 2-1 for the measure Wednesday, with the two Republicans in support and Democratic member opposed.
Sen. Jerry Behn, a Boone Republican who sponsored the bill, says the measure would provide parents opportunities for more involvement in their children's education. He also says it would encourage competition among schools and lead to improvement.
West Des Moines Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi says schools aren't businesses and don't compete with one another.
The bill would provide students in grades K-12 "education savings grants" to pay for a nonpublic school or "competent private instruction," more commonly known as home schooling. The grant would equal the average per-student amount the state pays each year for students at public schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.