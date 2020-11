Joni Ernst: Everyone should be able to agree that every legal vote should be counted and there should be transparency in this process. It’s important we maintain free and fair elections in the US.

Charles Grassley: “It is up to local and state election officials to certify results and the courts to settle any potential legal dispute,” Grassley spokesman Michael Zona said.

