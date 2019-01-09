After a divisive election season, the Iowa Legislature can get off to a strong, bi-partisan start this year by approving a long-term extension of the statewide one-cent sales tax that funds construction projects at Iowa's schools.
This, really, is a no-brainer. For years, Iowa school districts have relied on a one-cent sales tax to pay for an array of maintenance and improvement projects.
In fact, Scott County voters were among the first, in 1999, to approve of the tax to pay for building projects. Almost immediately, the proceeds from the tax were earmarked in Davenport for classroom renovations at Central High School, along with an array of other projects.
Other districts in our area also used the proceeds to improve their learning environments, with the penny sales tax becoming a vital, accepted, part of their budgets.
The sales tax has been around for so long that voters in all of Iowa's 99 counties approved it. And, in 2008, the state legislature converted it to a statewide sales tax, bringing equity to its distribution. It's now known as Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE.
Still, this tried-and-true funding source is due to expire in 2029.
There is no doubt this funding is vital to our schools.
In Bettendorf, for example, the money is going toward construction of the new Grant Wood Elementary School. That's a big project, but the funds also have been devoted to other expenses, like heating and air conditioning costs, buses and tennis courts.
It may seem like there is plenty of time to extend this sales tax, given the expiration is a decade away. But smart school boards look far into the future when thinking about their needs — and they need to be assured of steady, reliable, policy to make adjustments.
"This mechanism is fundamental to giving us the flexibility to actually have a facilities committee and to actually look at the long-term needs of the district and not be subject to the whims of an individual bond referendum at a given point in time," Donn Wilmott, a member of the North Scott School Board, told us recently.
In fact, we're told the 2029 scheduled expiration date is already making long-term planning difficult.
As a result, school districts have been pressing lawmakers to extend the sunset date sooner rather than later.
"We’re not asking for any new tax revenue or any new funding mechanism, rather an extension of something that already exists," Adam Holland, president of the Bettendorf School Board, told us.
This isn't controversial. That was in evidence by the Iowa House's vote last session to extend the deadline until 2050. The measure passed by a 95-3 vote.
In addition to the extension, the House measure would funnel more money into property tax relief in those years when the fund grows more than 2 percent over the previous year. It also would require cost-benefit analysis for certain projects — as well as public input if SAVE money is to be used for athletics.
The bill also would allow for SAVE funds to be used for safety and security expenses.
The Senate didn't act on the House bill, though, so school districts will be back in Des Moines again this year.
The SAVE fund raises more than $450 million annually for school infrastructure across the state. That amounted to about $14.4 million for Davenport in 2018, about $3 million for North Scott schools, $4 million for Bettendorf and $4.4 million for the Pleasant Valley School District.
Voters clearly approve of using a sales tax to pay for infrastructure expenses. They have made this clear by their votes over the past 20 years.
We're fairly sure there is little substantive opposition to extending this vital piece of funding for our state's schools in the legislature, either. So, why wait?
Delays will only push school districts — unable to be assured of the ability to rely on this long-term source of funding — to turn instead to general obligation bonds, which lead to higher property taxes.
That shift is already beginning, according to the state association of school boards. In the past two fiscal years, voters have approved nearly $900 million in general obligation bonds for infrastructure projects, the association says.
There should be no reason for delaying the inevitable extension of wise tax policy. The Iowa Legislature should act quickly this session and Gov. Kim Reynolds should sign a long-term extension into law.
