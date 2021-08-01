Iowa State Extension offers food preservation classes in August

Many gardeners want to preserve their summer bounty in order to enjoy it all year long.
Iowa Extension: Preserve the Taste of Summer
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering free one-hour online classes on how to safely preserve fruits and vegetables.
- Salsa Making Basics: Nutrition and wellness extension specialists explain how to safely can salsa. For All ages and levels of experience, especially beginning home canners and youth. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- 101: the basics of food preservation and the importance of using research-based food preservation practices. Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Totally Tomatoes: how to can tomatoes via hot water bath canning and pressure canning; and how to make salsa, other tomato products, and freeze and dry tomatoes. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- All about Apples. the proper ways to safely can, freeze and dry apples. Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Registration is required for the free classes. Reserve your spot at www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach online:
Illinois Extension: Eat Fresh, Eat Local
The University of Illinois Extension’s continues its lineup of webinars in July and August to help home gardeners be successful.
Four Season series
Registration is required one week before the session. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. After registering, participants will receive an email with access information. Participants who are unable to attend the live session can still register for access to the recorded program.
- End of Summer Planted Fall Vegetables: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. Horticulture Educator Bruce J. Black will share which vegetables are better suited for a late summer planting, and information about how to store fall harvested vegetables for their longest shelf or storage life.
Eat Fresh, Eat Local
Join 30-minute discussions with a panel of nutrition experts who will answer your questions.
- Storing Your Bountiful Harvest: Aug. 18, noon. How to properly store fresh fruits and vegetables so they can be enjoyed for months to come. Learn how to cure squash and the best conditions for storing your root vegetables, winter squash, and apples.