Iowa swimmer of the year: Charlie Bunn, Bettendorf, Sr.
Iowa swimmer of the year: Charlie Bunn, Bettendorf, Sr.

The Missouri signee won a maximum four state championships in February — the 50 freestyle (20.18 seconds) and 100 free (44.41) along with anchoring the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Bunn earned automatic All-American status and school records in each of those events. He closed his high school career with nine state titles, second most in program history.

