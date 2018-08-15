The University of Iowa announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the coming season Wednesday, a slate that includes a tournament in New York and a game against Pittsburgh as well as matchups with instate opponents Iowa State and Northern Iowa.
The Hawkeyes will open with a home exhibition game against Guilford College on Nov. 4 with the regular season beginning Nov. 8 against UMKC.
The two games in Madison Square Garden in New York are part of the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. Iowa plays Oregon on Nov. 15 and either Connecticut or Syracuse on Nov. 16.
The Hawkeyes host Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27, play Iowa State at home on Dec. 6 and face Northern Iowa in the final Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines on Dec. 15.
Other non-conference games (all at home) will be against Green Bay, Alabama State, Western Carolina, Savannah State and Bryant.
The 20-game Big Ten schedule will be announced at a later date.
