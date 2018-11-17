KEY PLAY

Eight seconds after Iowa had opened a 14-0 lead on the first of Mekhi Sargent’s two touchdown runs, A.J. Epenesa forced at Ra’Von Bonner fumble, scooped up the loose ball and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown with 13 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown was the second of three in a span of just over two minutes during a 28-point quarter by the Hawkeyes that broke the game open.

KEY STAT

Iowa became just the second team this season to hold Illinois’ rushing attack to fewer than 200 yards, limiting the Fighting Illini to 149 yards on the ground. Of those, 89 came in the second half long after Illinois’ rushing leader, Reggie Corbin, had exited with an injury after carrying the ball once and catching one pass. The Hawkeyes limited Illinois to an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

QUOTABLE

"We put it together in all three phases. Offense, defense, special teams, everybody had a hand in this one and that is what we needed to move forward. After three straight losses, we needed a good team win like this in the worst way." – Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments