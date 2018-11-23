Megan Gustafson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 12 Iowa rallied from a 24-point deficit and beat No. 25 West Virginia 84-81 on Friday in the Junkanoo Jam to remain undefeated.
The win marks the biggest comeback for Iowa (5-0) under coach Lisa Bluder. Iowa plays Florida State in the title game while the Mountaineers (3-1) face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Gustafson was 12 of 17 from the field. Makenzie Meyer made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Iowa. Tania Davis scored 15 points, including a career-high 13 free throws. Alexis Sevillian chipped in with 13 points.
Kysre Gondrezick scored 22 points for West Virginia. Naomi Davenport added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Madisen Smith had 13 points and Tynice Martin and Kari Niblack added 11 points apiece.
Gustafson converted a 3-point play to give Iowa its first lead of the second half, 78-77, with 49.4 seconds to play. Gustafson added another bucket and Davis made two free throws to make it a five-point lead with 38.7 seconds left. Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining.
West Virginia built a 48-29 halftime lead but Iowa outscored the Mountaineers 29-12 in the fourth.
— Associated Press
Illinois 74, Cal Poly 51: Courtney Joens scored 19 points and Illinois cruised to a win at the Cal Poly ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic on Friday.
The win was the 750th for Illinois head coach Nancy Fahey.
"The win represents a lot of players, a lot of coaches who have done incredible jobs, our families and their support," Fahey said of her milestone victory on Friday. "It really is a 'thank you' to all those people. No one does this by themselves and I'm certainly very aware of all those players, including the Illini today."
The Illini held the Mustangs to just 18 points in the first half in building a 21-point halftime lead.
Alex Wittinger scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for the Illini (4-0), who had seven players score at least seven points.
Illinois will face Sacramento State in the classic's second game at 4 p.m. today.
— Staff report
Men's basketball
Old Dominion 72, Northern Iowa 65: B.J. Sith scored six of his game-high 25 points from the free throw line in the closing seconds as Old Dominion avenged a loss earlier this week to Northern Iowa, 72-65 on Friday night.
The game was the second meeting between the teams in the last five days. Northern Iowa beat Old Dominion Monday in the final game of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, 54-53.
This time the Monarchs (3-3) never surrendered the lead in the second half. UNI cut the lead to three, 61-58 on a layup by Wyatt Lohaus with 3:09 left. Ahmad Carver hit a 3-pointer and Sith hit six free throws in the final :18 to put the game away.
A.J. Green led the Panthers (3-3) with 18 points.
— Associated Press
