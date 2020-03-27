Iowa wrestler of the year: Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, jr.

Ranked among the top 20 in the country at his weight class, the Iowa football recruit claimed the Iowa Class 3A state championship at 285 pounds. A three-time state place winner, Liddle was 22-0. He recorded 16 pins and never was taken down. Sidelined for the first half of the season with injury, Liddle won Mississippi Athletic Conference and district titles. At the state tournament, he had three pins and a 7-2 decision win in the final.