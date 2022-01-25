Iowa's Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds — barely missing her third triple-double in four games — and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 on Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center to spoil Makenna Marisa's third 30-plus performance of the season.
It was the third time this season the Hawkeyes have eclipsed the 100 point mark — the second time in three games — as Iowa won its sixth straight since falling to Northwestern at home.
Clark, who was named the Big Ten Conference player of the week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, was 6 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers — one from the logo. Clark set a Big Ten record for assists in a conference game, breaking the mark on a pass in the lane to AJ Ediger for a 98-73 lead, and she was taken out a few seconds later.
Marisa, second in the league in scoring behind Clark, finished with 32 points to surpass 1,000 for her Penn State career. She was 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 12 of 14 at the stripe to become the 40th Lady Lion to reach the career mark.
Iowa (13-4, 7-1 Big Ten) had a program-record 39 assists on 43 field goals, with three players reaching 20 points. McKenna Warnock, who didn't score in double figures in the past four games, scored 12 of her career-high 25 points in the third quarter. Monika Czinano added 24 points, reaching 20 points for the eighth straight game, and Gabbie Marshall scored 12.
Clark secured a double-double in the first half with 12 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Warnock went to the bench late in the first half holding her left hand, and she had tape on that hand in the second half but still scored eight of Iowa's opening 16 points, during a 16-3 run for a 68-50 lead.
Warnock, who also grabbed seven rebounds, hit on 10 of 12 attempts from the field including all three 3-pointers.
Tova Sabel scored 12 points and Leilani Kapinus added 10 for Penn State (9-9, 3-5 Big Ten). Marisa reached 20 points, midway through the third quarter, for the 12th time this season.
Black Hawk 80, Illinois Valley CC 46: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team held hosting Illinois Valley CC to eight points in both the first and third quarters Tuesday evening and used that defense to open a big lead en route to an 80-46 Arrowhead Conference victory.
Former Sherrard High School standout Carley Whitsell hit 9 of 14 field goal attempts in leading BHC with 20 points. Former Wethersfield standout Lexi Nichols added 11 for the Braves, who also got nine points from Jayden Schuette, Liz Fish and Cami Marshall.
Never trailing in the game, BHC moved its record to 11-8.