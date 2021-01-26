Iowa's jobless rate falls to 3.1% in December

DES MOINES — Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in December, a large drop from the November revised rate of 3.8%. The state’s jobless rate was 2.8% one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 6.7% in December.

"The drop in December's unemployment rate, as well as the increase of an additional 22,800 Iowans finding work, is a good sign for Iowa's economic recovery," said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. "November through February are typically the months IWD sees the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs. The fact that so many people found jobs during this time is evidence that our economy remains strong and our recovery from the pandemic is on the right track. There are over 64,000 jobs posted at IowaWORKS.gov and I encourage everyone who can, to rejoin the workforce and take advantage of the great opportunities available in Iowa right now."

The number of unemployed Iowans declined to 50,800 in December — down from 60,800 in November. The current estimate is 137,200 lower than the Covid-19 peak in April of 188,000 and only 1,500 higher than the year ago level of 49,300. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,568,800 in December. This figure is 22,800 higher than November’s number of 1,546,000 and 44,200 higher than April 2020.