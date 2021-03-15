Iowa's McCaffery signs four-year contract extension

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery had his basketball team ranked among the top 15 teams in the nation every week this season and on Monday, he reaped some rewards for his efforts.
McCaffery signed a four-year extension to his current contract and is now signed with the Hawkeyes through the end of the 2027-28 season.
His base salary will remain the same for the next two seasons, but he can receive a longevity bonus at the end of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. McCaffery’s annual salary will then increase each of the last five years of the pact.
Included is a special clause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If 25% or more of a season is not played, McCaffery’s base salary will be reduced by 10%.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said that McCaffery has earned the extension.
“He’s built a strong foundation upon which we can continue to build for years to come,’’ Barta said. “We originally planned to provide the extension at the end of last season, but paused due to the pandemic. I’ve appreciated Fran’s patience through it all.''
Barta also praised McCaffery's off-the-court contributions.
“To say Fran, Margaret, and the McCaffery family have embraced Iowa and Hawkeye athletics is certainly an understatement,'' he said. "They have been actively involved across the state and within the local community in so many ways over the past decade. It is truly a family affair.”
The Hawkeyes are 21-8 and finished third in the final Big Ten standings. They are ranked eighth in the nation entering the NCAA tournament, which begins for them Saturday with a 5:25 p.m. game against Grand Canyon University. They were ranked as high as third early in the season and never have been lower than 15th.
During the season, McCaffery moved into second on Iowa’s all-time victory list, trailing only Tom Davis.
“It truly is an honor to represent the University of Iowa and coach the tremendous young men in our program,’’ McCaffery said in a release issued by the university. “I am proud of what our team accomplished during the regular season, and we are eager to compete for a national championship this month.”