Iowa's McCaffery signs four-year contract extension

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery had his basketball team ranked among the top 15 teams in the nation every week this season and on Monday, he reaped some rewards for his efforts.

McCaffery signed a four-year extension to his current contract and is now signed with the Hawkeyes through the end of the 2027-28 season.

His base salary will remain the same for the next two seasons, but he can receive a longevity bonus at the end of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. McCaffery’s annual salary will then increase each of the last five years of the pact.

Included is a special clause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If 25% or more of a season is not played, McCaffery’s base salary will be reduced by 10%.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said that McCaffery has earned the extension.

“He’s built a strong foundation upon which we can continue to build for years to come,’’ Barta said. “We originally planned to provide the extension at the end of last season, but paused due to the pandemic. I’ve appreciated Fran’s patience through it all.''

Barta also praised McCaffery's off-the-court contributions.