Metro All-Stars Isaiah Rivera

Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo

Jr., G/F: Class 3A All-State (AP 2nd team, IBCA 1st team); Averaged 28.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game; Added 62 steals and 19 blocks; Set three Geneseo records (single-game points with 51, single-season points with 797, and career points with 1,630).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments